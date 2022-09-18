Kuwait produces more than 2.8 mln bpd barrels per day of oil - KPC CEO
Reuters | Updated: 18-09-2022 14:07 IST | Created: 18-09-2022 14:07 IST
- Country:
- Kuwait
Kuwait Petroleum Corporation's chief executive said on Sunday the Gulf oil state currently produces more than 2.8 million barrel per day of oil in accordance with its OPEC quota.
Sheikh Nawaf Saud al-Sabah also said that Kuwait has plans to increase crude oil production whenever the market needs it.
