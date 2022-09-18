Wife finds after 8 years she was married to woman fraudulently, spouse denies

A shocking incident of a female discovering after several years of marriage that her spouse is a female by birth surfaced in the Vadodra district of Gujrat. The marriage took place in 2014. However, the lady's husband, Dr Viraj Vardhan from Delhi refuted the allegations and said that she knew everything prior to the marriage as he had "shown" and made her aware that he had undergone Gender-reassignment surgery. He said that he also told her about the three stages that were yet to be performed.

"She knew everything. She had said that she and her daughter are very much attached to you," Viraj alias Vijeta said. "I officially adopted her daughter. She had even broken the engagement demanding a house before marriage and after nine years she claims that she doesn't even know her husband's body," he said.

Talking further to the media persons, Viraj said, "Since we were living in different rooms for the past year, she had installed a camera over in my room and clicked pictures. She along with her brother came to me in April this year with those pictures." Viraj, however, accepted that he was a female by birth and later trans-gendered before the marriage.

The case came to light when a woman hailing from Sayajiganj lodged a complaint against her husband Viraj in the city's Gotri police station after discovering the medical reports of his surgery conducted in 2020 in Kolkata. The woman, in her complaint, had alleged that her husband was initially a female who had undergone sex-change surgery and kept the matter secret for eight years of their marriage.

As per the complainant, the accused Viraj, who belonged to Delhi got married to the Vadodara-based lady, but the couple never had any "relations like that of a husband and wife". By examining the documents of surgery on the lower part of her husband's body, the complainant said that this was when she learned that her husband Viraj was originally Vijeta, and had undergone surgery on the body's upper part during the wedding.

After getting a hold of the relevant facts after that, the police registered a First Information Report in the matter and brought Viraj alias Vijeta from Delhi to Vadodara. The woman's advocate Siddhartha Pawar disclosed that the couple had married after reaching out to each other through an online matrimonial site and when both the families met in Vadodara, none of the females in the accused's family had revealed the matter.

The police have also registered a complaint against the accused's mother and sister for allegedly hiding the truth. "The complainant woman saw a match with Dr Viraj for herself through a matrimonial site in 2014 when she was a widow...after shifting to Delhi, the couple could not dwell on the physical relationship, when the complainant questioned her husband he dismissed the discussion and had said her that he met with an accident when he was in Russia and sometimes he used to deliver excuses of allergy in the private parts," said Abhay Soni, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Vadodara.

