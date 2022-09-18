Fishing competition brings cheer to anglers, adventure lovers in Pahalgam

A fishing competition was organised on Sunday in Pahalgam. The competition was organized by Kashmir Angler's federation (KAF) in collaboration with the department of tourism and fisheries and aimed to promote adventure sports as well as adventure tourism.

Because on an international level, especially in European countries, people have a huge passion for angling and they are spending a good time angling. So to revive angling activities in the valley authority organised wonderful fishing competitions that attract a good number of anglers of the valley including youngsters also.

For the last few years, the department of fisheries is also making some efforts to boost the trout fish culture even though they are spreading the seeds in different farms aimed to maintain the importance of trout fish which is a major attraction for anglers. Fazlul Haseeb (Director Tourism Kashmir) told ANI, "Kashmir valley which is also known as an angler's paradise and the trout fish of the valley is famous all over the world which can attract a large number of international angling lovers from different parts of the world. I think in the case of adventurous sports, angling has been always a traditionally part of Kashmiris. Through this event, we are being supported by the department of fisheries and it's wonderful to see so many anglers from the different parts of the country including local anglers who come forward to help us ensure that angling is an adventure sport."

Fishing competition brings cheer to energetic anglers and adventure lovers in Pahalgam, he added. "Kashmir valley has huge potential for angling and in the past hundreds of anglers have visited the valley for angling and such activities have always helped to promote adventure sports and tourism. I say this it is a very dangerous drug but it has no side effects. This competition is a very good step taken for both the locals and the visitors," Mohamad Yousuf, Angler said.

Sameer, organizer of the fishing competition said that in Kashmir valley dozens of streams are very famous for angling including Lidder valley of Pahalgam, arin Bandipora and Harwan Dachigam. But unfortunately, due to the extraction of stones, sand and poaching of fish from the streams done by locals, the streams are affected at large scale. So for the safety and preservation of these streams for future generations, the government took this initiative and organised a wonderful fishing competition in the streams of the world-famous tourist destination Pahalgam known as the valley of shepherds. A renowned angler of the valley, M. Yousuf Baktoo said, "I have been fishing for 45 years but for the first time this event is happening. This is very good stuff for locals and the tourists." (ANI)

