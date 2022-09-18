Left Menu

Truck collides with trolley in Kurukshetra, 4 killed

A truck collided with a tractor trolley in which four persons died on the spot while at least 8 people were left injured in Kurukshetra.

ANI | Kurukshetra (Haryana) | Updated: 18-09-2022 17:09 IST | Created: 18-09-2022 17:07 IST
A truck collided with a tractor trolley in which four persons died on the spot while at least 8 people were left injured in Kurukshetra. As many as 25 people were traveling in a tractor trolley on Saturday night, headed to participate in a religious program in village Habana when a truck from behind hit the tractor trolley. Four people died on the spot and about 8 to 9 people are said to be injured. Out of the 4 deceased, two were small girls.

The victims were from villages Bhainsi Majra and Solu Majra in Kurukshetra. The injured were shifted to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital. Two seriously injured persons were referred to Chandigarh.

"They were headed to attend a Satsang of Lord Valmiki in Shahbad in a Mahindra tractor trolley. They had stopped the tractor to ask for the way forward to the village when suddenly a truck rammed them from behind. We have taken possession of the truck and further investigations are underway," DSP Ramdutt Nain told ANI.

