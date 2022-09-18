Left Menu

Niti Aayog-like body to be set up in Maharashtra: Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday announced that an institution on the lines of Niti Aayog would be set up in the state for comprehensive data analysis and to make studied decisions on various sectors.Speaking to reporters here, Fadnavis said, A delegation led by Chief Minster Eknath Shinde met the chief executive officer and other officials of the Niti Aayog today.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-09-2022 18:08 IST | Created: 18-09-2022 18:05 IST
Niti Aayog-like body to be set up in Maharashtra: Fadnavis
Devendra Fadnavis (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday announced that an institution on the lines of Niti Aayog would be set up in the state for comprehensive data analysis and to make studied decisions on various sectors.

Speaking to reporters here, Fadnavis said, ''A delegation led by Chief Minster Eknath Shinde met the chief executive officer and other officials of the Niti Aayog today. It was proposed that an institute of transformation on the lines of Niti Aayog would be set up to make studied decisions on various sectors. CM Shinde has given an in-principle nod to this suggestion.'' The topics discussed during the meeting between the chief minister and the NITI Aayog officials ranged from monetisation of assets, blockchain in agriculture, transportation taking to alternative fuel or EV policy, non-conventional energy, drone in healthcare and agriculture, among others, he said. The NITI Aayog has also carried an extensive study on similar issues and developed a tool, where inter-related data from various departments is collectively analysed for a better decision-making process, Fadnavis added. ''For instance, one department has details of an outbreak of disease, while another one possesses information about the location of contaminated water. If these two departments share their data, decision making would be more effective,'' the deputy chief minister said.

''The trillion dollar economy proposal was also discussed with the Niti Aayog and we are trying to achieve it with its help,'' he said. The NITI Aayog serves as the apex public policy think tank of the central government, and the nodal agency tasked with catalysing economic development, and fostering cooperative federalism through the involvement of state governments in the economic policy-making process. It was set up in January 2015 by the Narendra Modi government to replace the Planning Commission.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers discover a swarm of galaxies orbiting vigorously star-forming galaxy in the early Universe

Astronomers discover a swarm of galaxies orbiting vigorously star-forming ga...

 Global
2
Crewed Soyuz mission to space station launching next week; NASA to provide live coverage

Crewed Soyuz mission to space station launching next week; NASA to provide l...

 Global
3
Integrated Marketing Company, AdEngage wins the digital marketing mandate for Fariyas Hotels & Resorts India

Integrated Marketing Company, AdEngage wins the digital marketing mandate fo...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Violent death of moon Chrysalis may have spawned Saturn's rings; Australian fish fossils get to the heart of vertebrate evolution

Science News Roundup: Violent death of moon Chrysalis may have spawned Satur...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022