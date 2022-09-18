Night cricket returns to Kashmir, brings cheer to sports enthusiasts

Cricket tournaments held under floodlights are now bringing cheer to thousands of sports enthusiasts in Jammu and Kashmir. There was little development of sports infrastructure in Kashmir after militancy broke out in 1990. But sports infrastructure is being built in the valley during the past few years.

Just two international cricket matches had been played in Kashmir before the eruption of militancy. The last international cricket match was held in Srinagar's Sher-e-Kashmir cricket stadium between India and Australia in the autumn of 1986. As the news of the matches--which were scheduled to be played in the North Kashmir Pattan area under floodlights--went viral on social media, people left the cosy atmosphere at their homes and rushed to the ground.

The event was inaugurated by the chairman of Municipal committee Pattan, Pritpal Singh Oberoi, After inaugurating the event, he said that sports have a positive and constructive role in our social and psychological development and such events enable our youth to divert their attention towards positive pursuits. He said that various initiatives are being taken to develop sports infrastructure so that more and more sports activities are promoted and he assured of every possible assistance on part of the administration.

Over 20,000 spectators who came from every nook and corner of northern Kashmir cheered and encouraged the players during the match being held floodlights at Pattan. Mohammad Lateef Ganaie, organizer of Presidents Cup 2022 said that it was a major development in the history of sports in J&K and he hoped they would hold such matches in future. "In the evening, thousands of spectators come here to watch the match, which was never seen here before as such events are being held for the first time in our region," Tabish Ayaz a young cricketer said. He hopes that cricket matches will be played with the same enthusiasm in the future.

"Around 9 PM, the cricket match starts here and thousands of spectators come to cheer the cricketers," Tabish added. "It was a dream for the youth here to play a night cricket match and we fulfilled that dream," he said. Iqbal Khan another cricketer says that sports infrastructure should be further developed in Kashmir as the youth here have a lot of talent in sports.

Meanwhile, a similar league is being played in Durhama area of Baramulla district where atleast 65 cricket teams from faraway places are competing. In the evening, this playground is also crowded with spectators. At Ghani Kashmir Memorial Stadium in the downtown area of Central Kashmir's Srinagar city, cricket matches are also held here in the evening attracting thousands of elderly and young people from across the city to the stadium.

Azim Irfan, one of the cricketers, says that it is a good initiative that more and more people will get involved in sports so that they will be saved from bad deeds. Azam believes that more sports infrastructure will be developed here in the near future. "We have come from about 10 kilometres away to watch this night match and we enjoy watching the match here. We hope that such tournaments should continue in the future," a group of spectators said.

Similarly, in South Kashmir districts and central Kashmir's Ganderbal district, cricket lovers are also organizing night competitions. Organizers said that they make special arrangements for the teams as well as spectators to enjoy the night cricket. Meanwhile, the secretary Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council, Nuzhat Gul has said that about 35 lakh youths have to be engaged in sports activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

She further said that the youth service and sports and sports council have got a target by the government to involve 35 lakh youth in sports activities. "Both the departments are working on this target in and sports activities including football and hockey are going on in every district of J&K," she said, adding that the government's focus is on sports and sports-related activities. (ANI)

