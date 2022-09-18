Himachal Pradesh: One arrested, another detained in Chandigarh University case

One person was arrested while another was detained in connection with alleged leaked objectionable videos of Chandigarh University students, said police on Sunday. The arrested accused has been identified as Sunny Mehta. The youth belongs to a local village under Rohru Sub division of Shimla district, nearly 130 km away from the northern town.

The accused was nabbed by a team led by Dr Monika, Superintendent of Police, Shimla. The detained person has been identified as Rankaj Verma, who is 31 years old. Both the accused were handed over to Punjab Police from Rohur and Dhalli police stations respectively.

"Chandigarh University Case. Punjab Police reached PS Rohru in Shimla. The accused Sunny Mehta has been handed over to them. Zero tolerance to crime against women. If any collateral evidence comes our way, we will take action as per law," said Director General of Police Himachal Pradesh, Sanjay Kundu. The accused was nabbed by a team led by Dr Monika, Superintendent of Police, Shimla.

"Punjab Police has arrested and has left with the accused from Rohru in case FIR no 194/22 dt 18/9/22 u/s 354C IPC, 66E IT act PS Sadar Kharad Punjab. The 23-year accused, resident of Rohru has been handed over to them," read a statement of Shimla Police. Earlier the Police had arrested one student in the matter.

"It is a matter of videos being shot by a girl student and later circulated. FIR was registered in the matter and the accused student was arrested. No death reported related to this incident. As per medical records, no attempt (to commit suicide) was reported," said Senior Superintendent of Police, Mohali Vivek Soni on Chandigarh University row. Earlier massive protests were held by Chandigarh University students in Mohali on Saturday night after alleged 'leaked objectionable videos' of women students went viral.

Protesting students alleged that a student made videos of girl students while taking a bath in the hostel. The video was later made viral on social media. The protesting students also claimed that after the videos went viral, girl students living in the hostel attempted suicide. However, police refuted the suicide attempts claim. "Forensic evidence is being collected. So far no attempt to suicide has been reported. Medical records of students have been taken on record. People should not pay attention to any rumours," he added.

Punjab School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains had appealed to Chandigarh University students to remain calm and assured them that the guilty will not be spared. "I humbly request all the students of Chandigarh University to remain calm. No one guilty will be spared. It is a very sensitive matter and relates to the dignity of our sisters and daughters," said the minister in a Twitter post.

Punjab State Women Commission took cognisance of the matter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)