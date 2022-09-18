CM Bhupesh Baghel offers prayers at Balod's Narmada Maiya

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday offered his prayers to Narmada Maiya in Balod's Sursuli village and wished for the prosperity of the state. Baghel also initiated the Deepdan ceremony and offered prayers in the Shiv temple located here.

In his brief address on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that he has got an oppurtunity to visit this sacred place for the second time. "With the blessings of 'Narmada Maiya' and the people, he shall continue to do public service for the state,' Baghel said. Baghel also took blessings from Swami Atmanand Saraswati who is practising Chaturmas here and said that as long as Swamiji stays in the state, he will be given the status of state guest.

"When sages and saints rigorously practice sadhana at a given place, that land becomes even more sacred, important and virtuous with divine energy. When a saint performs Chaturmas, it is a great chance to seek blessings from him in this powerful sacred time. All of you have got an opportunity to listen to Swamiji's discourse, due to which the importance of this place has increased even more," Baghel said addressing the gathering present on the occasion. The Chief Minister approved the construction of a bridge, culvert and road for better connectivity and said that these initiatives have been taken in a bid to the development and beautification of Mata Narmada Dham. (ANI)

