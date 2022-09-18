Left Menu

UK's Princess of Wales meets Ukraine's first lady at Buckingham Palace

Reuters | London | Updated: 18-09-2022 23:31 IST | Created: 18-09-2022 23:31 IST
UK's Princess of Wales meets Ukraine's first lady at Buckingham Palace
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's Princess of Wales met Olena Zelenskiy, the first Lady of Ukraine, at Buckingham Palace on Sunday, a day before the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth.

Olena Zelenskiy will represent Ukraine in the absence of her husband President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday at Westminster Abbey, where scores of world leaders will join King Charles and the rest of Britain's royal family for the service.

Catherine and her husband William were given the titles Princess and Prince of Wales after William's father Charles ascended the throne 10 days ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers find coffee consumption is associated with lower risk of death

Researchers find coffee consumption is associated with lower risk of death

 United States
2
Accused girl shared her personal video to boyfriend, no objectionable video of other students found, claims Chandigarh University

Accused girl shared her personal video to boyfriend, no objectionable video ...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Bahrain detects first monkeypox case - state media; Brazil approves Pfizer vaccine for children as young as six months and more

Health News Roundup: Bahrain detects first monkeypox case - state media; Bra...

 Global
4
"India to get more Cheetahs over the years", says Laurie Marker who coordinated translocation of Cheetahs from Namibia to India

"India to get more Cheetahs over the years", says Laurie Marker who coordina...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022