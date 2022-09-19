Left Menu

Blinken to meet Yemeni presidential leadership council chairman in New York

Reuters | Updated: 19-09-2022 06:23 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet the Yemeni Chairman of the Presidential Leadership Council Rashad Al-Alimi on Monday in New York, the State Department said on Sunday as world dignitaries arrive for the U.N. General Assembly.

Yemen has been split by a seven-year-old war pitting a fractious coalition led by Saudi Arabia against the Iran-aligned Houthi group. The Houthis largely hold the north and the internationally recognized government is based in the south.

