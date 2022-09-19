Blinken to meet Yemeni presidential leadership council chairman in New York

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet the Yemeni Chairman of the Presidential Leadership Council Rashad Al-Alimi on Monday in New York, the State Department said on Sunday as world dignitaries arrive for the U.N. General Assembly.

Yemen has been split by a seven-year-old war pitting a fractious coalition led by Saudi Arabia against the Iran-aligned Houthi group. The Houthis largely hold the north and the internationally recognized government is based in the south.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)