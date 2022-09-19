Left Menu

UP: Roof of 2-storey building collapses in Deoria, 3 rescued

Three people of a family were admitted to a hospital, after the roof of a 2-storey building collapsed in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria on Monday.

ANI | Deoria (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 19-09-2022 09:08 IST | Created: 19-09-2022 09:08 IST
Deoria Police at the site of the incident (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Superintendent of Police (SP) Sankalp Sharma informed ANI that the three members residing in the house had been admitted to hospital.

"The roof of the 2-storey building collapsed. Three members of a family residing in the house including a man, his wife and his daughter were rescued and rushed to the hospital. An update on their health is still awaited. Meanwhile, we are looking into how the roof fell," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

