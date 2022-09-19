Left Menu

UP: 3 arrested for trafficking drugs through social media

Three people were arrested, who were involved in selling weed to students using social media platforms, the police informed on Sunday.

ANI | Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 19-09-2022 09:23 IST | Created: 19-09-2022 09:23 IST
UP: 3 arrested for trafficking drugs through social media
DCP Greater Noida Abhishek Verma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three people were arrested, who were involved in selling weed to students using social media platforms, the police informed on Sunday. Abhishek Verma, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Greater Noida told ANI that the accused were using social media platforms like Telegram to supply drugs to the students.

The accused have been identified as Bhanu, Adhiraj and Sonu Kumar. "Many students reside in Delhi-NCR and Gautam Buddha Nagar area. The arrested people used the students as their buyers. They used to run a telegram group which had around 250-300 members. The payments for these drugs were made in cryptocurrency. Their account statements show around 12-14 lakh worth of transactions over the year. The three arrested are namely Bhanu, Adhiraj and Sonu Kumar," DCP Verma said.

DCP Verma further informed that the drugs were imported from outside and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) would also be involved in tracking the international links to the case. "We have seized around 960 grams of Original Grower (OG) California weed which is worth Rs 96 lakh in the market. we have also seized some pills and other equipment. This drug is grown in California and has been imported through international routes for trafficking. They were supplying drugs not just in Delhi-NCR but in many other states as well. We are tracking their route and looking at who else is involved. We are looking at further links and also the cryptocurrency links with the case. We will also notify the postal companies about the negligence. NCB will also be involved in controlling the international trafficking market," DCP Verma added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Accused girl shared her personal video to boyfriend, no objectionable video of other students found, claims Chandigarh University

Accused girl shared her personal video to boyfriend, no objectionable video ...

 India
2
Researchers find coffee consumption is associated with lower risk of death

Researchers find coffee consumption is associated with lower risk of death

 United States
3
Research: Diabetic teens should be screened for depression with caution

Research: Diabetic teens should be screened for depression with caution

 United States
4
"India to get more Cheetahs over the years", says Laurie Marker who coordinated translocation of Cheetahs from Namibia to India

"India to get more Cheetahs over the years", says Laurie Marker who coordina...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022