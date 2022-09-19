Maharashtra: 1 dead, 4 injured in Pune bus accident

One person was declared dead while five others sustained injuries after a state transport bus met with an accident on Sasvad road, police said on Monday. The accident took place at Urli Devachi, Haveli Taluka on Sunday night.

The vehicle belonged to the state transport services (Shivshahi). The bus was headed towards Pandharpur from the Swargate area in Pune.

"One dead and four injured after a state transport bus going from Pandharpur to Swargate Pune met with an accident on Sasvad road at Urli Devachi, in Pune district last night. The reason for the accident is unknown," said Pune Police officials. Further investigations are underway.

Meanwhile, at least seven persons died and 19 others were seriously injured after a speeding coal-laden truck hit a bus on Odisha's Jharsuguda-Sambalpur Biju Expressway near the Rourkela Bypass on September 16. Earlier on September 18 four persons died on the spot in Kurukshetra after a truck collided with a tractor trolley. As many as 25 people were travelling in the tractor trolley which was headed to participate in a religious program in village Habana when a truck hit the tractor trolley from behind.

Also on September 15, a bus fell into a deep gorge near Bhimber Gali in Rajouri. As per reports, at least 11 people were killed and 26 others were injured when a minibus carrying passengers on its way to Mandi from Sawjian, met with an accident in Poonch.

"Anguished by the loss of lives due to a tragic accident in Rajouri. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest. The district administration is providing all possible assistance," the office of LG tweeted. (ANI)

