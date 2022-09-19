Left Menu

Maharashtra: 1 dead, 4 injured in Pune bus accident

One person was declared dead while five others sustained injuries after a state transport bus met with an accident on Sasvad road, police said on Monday.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 19-09-2022 10:17 IST | Created: 19-09-2022 10:17 IST
Maharashtra: 1 dead, 4 injured in Pune bus accident
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

One person was declared dead while five others sustained injuries after a state transport bus met with an accident on Sasvad road, police said on Monday. The accident took place at Urli Devachi, Haveli Taluka on Sunday night.

The vehicle belonged to the state transport services (Shivshahi). The bus was headed towards Pandharpur from the Swargate area in Pune.

"One dead and four injured after a state transport bus going from Pandharpur to Swargate Pune met with an accident on Sasvad road at Urli Devachi, in Pune district last night. The reason for the accident is unknown," said Pune Police officials. Further investigations are underway.

Meanwhile, at least seven persons died and 19 others were seriously injured after a speeding coal-laden truck hit a bus on Odisha's Jharsuguda-Sambalpur Biju Expressway near the Rourkela Bypass on September 16. Earlier on September 18 four persons died on the spot in Kurukshetra after a truck collided with a tractor trolley. As many as 25 people were travelling in the tractor trolley which was headed to participate in a religious program in village Habana when a truck hit the tractor trolley from behind.

Also on September 15, a bus fell into a deep gorge near Bhimber Gali in Rajouri. As per reports, at least 11 people were killed and 26 others were injured when a minibus carrying passengers on its way to Mandi from Sawjian, met with an accident in Poonch.

"Anguished by the loss of lives due to a tragic accident in Rajouri. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest. The district administration is providing all possible assistance," the office of LG tweeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Accused girl shared her personal video to boyfriend, no objectionable video of other students found, claims Chandigarh University

Accused girl shared her personal video to boyfriend, no objectionable video ...

 India
2
Researchers find coffee consumption is associated with lower risk of death

Researchers find coffee consumption is associated with lower risk of death

 United States
3
Research: Diabetic teens should be screened for depression with caution

Research: Diabetic teens should be screened for depression with caution

 United States
4
"India to get more Cheetahs over the years", says Laurie Marker who coordinated translocation of Cheetahs from Namibia to India

"India to get more Cheetahs over the years", says Laurie Marker who coordina...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022