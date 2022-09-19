Ukraine says Russia strikes Pivdennoukrainsk nuclear power plant, reactors undamaged

Russian troops have struck the Pivdennoukrainsk nuclear power plant in the southern Mykolaiv region, but its reactors have not been damaged and are working normally, Ukraine's state nuclear company Energoatom said on Monday.

A blast took place 300 metres (yards) away from the reactors and damaged power plant buildings, Energoatom said in a statement. The attack has also damaged a nearby hydroelectric power plant and transmission lines.

