Iran's foreign ministry says it cannot dismiss possibility of meeting in New York on nuclear deal

Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani said on Monday that he cannot dismiss the possibility of a meeting on reviving a 2015 nuclear pact with world powers in New York on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly.

Kanaani, however, ruled out a bilateral meeting between Iranian and U.S. officials.

