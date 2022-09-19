Madhya Pradesh: Houses of 3 accused in Rewa gangrape bulldozed

Houses of the three accused in the Rewa gang rape case were demolished by authorities. The demolitions were carried out on Sunday.

A girl was allegedly gang-raped by six men in the Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh on September 16 near the famous Ashtbhuji temple. The police have arrested three accused and the search for three other accused is still on, said the police. The arrested accused have been identified as Shiv Yadav, Kishan Daheliya and Vidyasagar.

Rewa Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Anil Sonkar told ANI that the administration was locating the assets of the three accused after which action would also be taken on their homes. The police said that the victim had gone to the temple with her friend where the accused committed a very heinous act and also beat the victim and her friend and snatched their mobile phones.

"The police took action soon after receiving the information. The accused have been booked under sections 376, 395 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The absconding accused will be arrested soon," added ASP Sonkar. The police further said that many of the accused were minors. (ANI)

