Spain: closing down energy-intensive firms during consumption peaks is an option

Spanish Industry Minister Reyes Maroto said on Monday obliging energy-intensive companies to close down during consumption peaks is an option on the table this winter if required.

The companies would be compensated financially, she said in an interview with Spanish news agency Europa Press, adding there is no need to impose such closures now.

Also Read: Spanish novelist Javier Marías dies at age 70

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)