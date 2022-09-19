Left Menu

Spain: closing down energy-intensive firms during consumption peaks is an option

Updated: 19-09-2022 13:34 IST
Spain: closing down energy-intensive firms during consumption peaks is an option
  • Spain

Spanish Industry Minister Reyes Maroto said on Monday obliging energy-intensive companies to close down during consumption peaks is an option on the table this winter if required.

The companies would be compensated financially, she said in an interview with Spanish news agency Europa Press, adding there is no need to impose such closures now.

