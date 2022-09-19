Left Menu

Russian gas flows through Ukraine steady, Nord Stream 1 remains shut

Early on Monday, nominations emerged to ship gas via the German pipelines connecting Nord Stream 1 to end users, but these have been renominated to zero, meaning there is still no gas flowing.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 19-09-2022 13:51 IST | Created: 19-09-2022 13:48 IST
Supplies of Russian gas to Europe through Ukraine were little changed on Monday morning, while deliveries through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline remain at zero, operator data showed. Russia's Gazprom on Monday said it will ship 42.4 million cubic metres (mcm) of natural gas to Europe via Ukraine, unchanged from recent days.

Nominations for Russian gas into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point stood at 36.8 mcm on Monday, little changed from 36.7 mcm seen on Sunday, Ukrainian transmission stem data showed. Flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which runs under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, remain at zero.

Russia halted flows through Nord Stream on Aug. 31 for what was supposed to be three days of maintenance, but the pipeline has not reopened, with Moscow blaming supply disruptions on Western sanctions and technical issues. Early on Monday, nominations emerged to ship gas via the German pipelines connecting Nord Stream 1 to end users, but these have been renominated to zero, meaning there is still no gas flowing.

Eastbound natural gas flows through the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany at the Mallnow metering point stood at 1,055,595 kilowatt hours per hour (kWh/h) at 0800-0900 CET, in line with previous days and nominations, data from pipeline operator Gascade showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

