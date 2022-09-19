OPEC+ falls short of oil output target by 3.583 mln bpd in August -document
Reuters | London | Updated: 19-09-2022 14:48 IST | Created: 19-09-2022 14:45 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
OPEC+ fell short of its oil production target by 3.583 million barrels per day (bpd) in August, an internal document showed, having missed target by 2.892 million bpd in July.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- David Goodman
Advertisement