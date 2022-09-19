Finns should be prepared for power outages this winter, grid operator warns
- Country:
- Finland
Finns should be prepared for power outages caused by possible electricity shortage in the coming winter, national grid operator Fingrid said in an updated assessment on Monday.
Finland, reliant on importing electricity to ensure reliable supplies, has seen its ability to import power from Sweden weakened after utility Vattenfall earlier this month delayed the restart of the Ringhals 4 nuclear reactor by two months. "As a result of great uncertainties, Finns should be prepared for power outages caused by a possible power shortage in the coming winter," it said in its new assessment.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Finland
- Sweden
- national grid
- Finns
ALSO READ
Sweden, Finland step in to avert Lehman-like situation for power companies
Sweden, Finland to offer liquidity guarantees to energy firms
Sweden, Finland step in to avert Lehman-like situation for power companies
Nasdaq says Sweden, Finland guarantees support orderly power trade
Nasdaq says Sweden, Finland guarantees support orderly power trade