Adani Green commissions 325-MW wind power project in Madhya Pradesh

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2022 15:00 IST | Created: 19-09-2022 14:49 IST
Adani Green Energy
  • Country:
  • India

Adani Green Energy Limited has commissioned a 325-megawatt wind energy plant in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh.

With the commissioning of this plant, its operational generation capacity has increased to 6.1 gigawatt (GW), Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) said in a statement on Monday.

''Adani Wind Energy MP One Private Ltd (AWEMP1PL), a subsidiary of AGEL, has commissioned a 324.4 MW wind power plant in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh,'' it said.

The plant has two 25-year Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) with Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), one for 274.4 MW energy and another for 50 MW power, at a tariff of Rs 2.83 per kwh (kilowatt hour).

The newly commissioned plant will be managed by the Adani Group's 'Energy Network Operation Centre' platform, which provides technological assistance.

In the statement, the company did not disclose any financial details of the project.

According to industry estimates, to set up every 1 MW of solar capacity, an investment of over Rs 4.5 crore is required.

AGEL has a total of 20.4 GW of renewable energy portfolio which includes the operational ones, under-construction, awarded and assets under acquisition catering to investment-grade counterparties.

