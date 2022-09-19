Left Menu

Sikh delegation meets Prime Minister Modi at his residence today

A delegation of the Gurudwara Shri Bala Sahib Ji on Monday visited Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence to offer blessings and prasad of 'Akhand Paath' which was organised on the occasion of PM's birthday.

A delegation of the Gurudwara Shri Bala Sahib Ji on Monday visited Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence to offer blessings and prasad of 'Akhand Paath' which was organised on the occasion of PM's birthday. The Gurudwara had organised an 'Akhand paath' which started on 15th September and culminated on 17th September on the occasion of Modi's birthday. This 'Akhand paath' was attended by thousands of Sikh devotees. Langer, Heath Camp and Blood donation camp were also organised by the Gurdwara on occasion.

The Sikh delegation honoured the PM by tying a Pagdi and offering a Siropa. An ardas was also performed for the Prime Minister's long life and good health. Modi expressed his happiness at meeting the delegation and thanked them for their wishes and prayers for his well-being. He said that he was humbled and deeply touched by their gesture for making him feel a part of the Sikh Community.

He reiterated the commitment of the government to working towards the welfare of the Sikh community continuously. During the meeting, the delegation also thanked the Prime Minister for initiatives taken by him for the honour and welfare of the Sikh community. They recounted several efforts done by the Prime Minister including declaring 26 December as "Veer Baal Divas", reopening the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, removal of GST on langars run by gurdwaras, ensuring that the copies of Guru Granth Sahib reached India from Afghanistan, among others. (ANI)

