Left Menu

Germany in focused talks with Uniper on further state aid - economy ministry

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 19-09-2022 16:19 IST | Created: 19-09-2022 16:16 IST
Germany in focused talks with Uniper on further state aid - economy ministry
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Germany

Talks with ailing gas importer Uniper cannot be drawn out forever, said a German economy ministry spokesperson on Monday, adding that "focused" discussions on aid are ongoing.

The spokesperson added that it was unclear whether companies taken over by the state could receive funds from a gas levy that will be imposed on consumers from Oct. 1.

Energy companies that qualify for the funds from the levy will not receive them, however, before Nov. 1, said the spokesperson.

Also Read: Germany plans 65 bln euro inflation-busting package -document

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Accused girl shared her personal video to boyfriend, no objectionable video of other students found, claims Chandigarh University

Accused girl shared her personal video to boyfriend, no objectionable video ...

 India
2
Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registered

Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registere...

 India
3
Researchers find coffee consumption is associated with lower risk of death

Researchers find coffee consumption is associated with lower risk of death

 United States
4
Research: Diabetic teens should be screened for depression with caution

Research: Diabetic teens should be screened for depression with caution

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022