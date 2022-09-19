Left Menu

S.Africa's Ramaphosa to miss UN General Assembly over power crisis

In 2019, Ramaphosa ended a visit to Egypt early so he could return home to deal with the same issue. Ramaphosa's spokesman Vincent Magwenya told privately-owned television channel eNCA that the president, currently in Britain for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, was scheduled to travel to New York to address the United Nations General Assembly.

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 19-09-2022 17:17 IST | Created: 19-09-2022 17:00 IST
S.Africa's Ramaphosa to miss UN General Assembly over power crisis
Cyril Ramaphosa Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will miss the United Nations General Assembly this week, instead returning home from Britain to address a national power crisis, his spokesman told local media including television channel eNCA. State-owned power utility Eskom moved to "Stage 6" electricity outages on Sunday for only the third time ever, meaning most South Africans are without power for at least six hours a day.

Eskom has implemented outages for over a decade that have choked economic growth in Africa's most industrialised nation. Amid growing public anger, Ramaphosa pledged new steps to address the crisis in July, but power cuts have persisted. This is not the first time he has cut short a foreign trip over the power crisis. In 2019, Ramaphosa ended a visit to Egypt early so he could return home to deal with the same issue.

Ramaphosa's spokesman Vincent Magwenya told privately-owned television channel eNCA that the president, currently in Britain for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, was scheduled to travel to New York to address the United Nations, General Assembly. "He has decided to cancel that," Magwenya said.

He will instead travel back to South Africa immediately after Monday's funeral. Ramaphosa wants to better understand what led to a large number of recent breakdowns at Eskom's generation fleet and what progress has been made on the interventions he announced in July, Magwenya added.

He said South Africa's statement at the UN General Assembly will instead be delivered by International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Accused girl shared her personal video to boyfriend, no objectionable video of other students found, claims Chandigarh University

Accused girl shared her personal video to boyfriend, no objectionable video ...

 India
2
Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registered

Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registere...

 India
3
Researchers find coffee consumption is associated with lower risk of death

Researchers find coffee consumption is associated with lower risk of death

 United States
4
Research: Diabetic teens should be screened for depression with caution

Research: Diabetic teens should be screened for depression with caution

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022