BRIEF-Procurement Contract Signed For 36 F-35As For Switzerland

Lockheed Martin Corp:

* SWISS GOV NATIONAL ARMAMENTS DIRECTOR MARTIN SONDEREGGER AND THE SWISS F-35A PROGRAM MANAGER DARKO SAVIC SIGN PROCUREMENT CONTRACT - SWISS GOVERNMENT

* WITH THIS, THE PROCUREMENT OF 36 F-35A IS CONTRACTUALLY AGREED - SWISS GOVERNMENT Further company coverage:

