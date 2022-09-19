NCP attacks Maha govt, Centre on farmer's suicide, lumpy skin disease spread

The Nationalist Congress Party on Monday attacked the Centre and the Maharashtra government over the suicide of a farmer in Pune as well as handling of the lumpy virus disease in cattle.

Addressing reporters, NCP spokesperson Mahesh Tapase also slammed the Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis-led government over the delay in cabinet expansion. Shinde and Fadnavis had taken oath as chief minister and deputy chief minister on June 30. The first cabinet expansion, however, took place 41 days later on August 9.

''Dashrath Laxman Kedare, a farmer from Junnar (in Pune district) died by suicide on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday (September 17). He blamed the Modi government for farmers in distress in the country. We condemn the Modi government. When an annadata (food provider) commits suicide, then the government has to give a justification for this,” Tapase said.

He also said the state government did not look committed to tackle the spread of lumpy skin disease, which has killed several thousand heads of cattle nationwide.

