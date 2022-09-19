Left Menu

Egypt to cooperate with Maersk on clean fuels for ships - presidency

Reuters | Updated: 19-09-2022 18:55 IST | Created: 19-09-2022 18:55 IST
Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has directed the government to cooperate with AP Moeller-Maersk to establish a network to produce and distribute green energy and clean fuels for ships, a presidency spokesperson said on Monday. Maersk Chief Executive Soren Skou discussed with Sisi during their meeting a project to produce clean fuel for ships with investments of $15 billion, the statement added.

There were no immediate details on the mechanism of the cooperation.

