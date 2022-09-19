Leak reported at German Isar II nuclear plant - environment ministry

The operator of the Isar II nuclear power plant in southern Germany has informed the environment ministry of a leak at the site, which has not compromised security but could require repair work, the ministry said on Monday.

A week-long repair period would be necessary in the month of October, during which operations would come to a standstill, if the power plant is to operate beyond Dec. 31 as part of the government's reserve plan for nuclear power, the ministry added. (Writing by Rachel More Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)