Left Menu

Leak reported at German Isar II nuclear plant - environment ministry

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 19-09-2022 18:59 IST | Created: 19-09-2022 18:59 IST
Leak reported at German Isar II nuclear plant - environment ministry
  • Country:
  • Germany

The operator of the Isar II nuclear power plant in southern Germany has informed the environment ministry of a leak at the site, which has not compromised security but could require repair work, the ministry said on Monday.

A week-long repair period would be necessary in the month of October, during which operations would come to a standstill, if the power plant is to operate beyond Dec. 31 as part of the government's reserve plan for nuclear power, the ministry added. (Writing by Rachel More Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Accused girl shared her personal video to boyfriend, no objectionable video of other students found, claims Chandigarh University

Accused girl shared her personal video to boyfriend, no objectionable video ...

 India
2
Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registered

Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registere...

 India
3
Researchers find coffee consumption is associated with lower risk of death

Researchers find coffee consumption is associated with lower risk of death

 United States
4
Research: Diabetic teens should be screened for depression with caution

Research: Diabetic teens should be screened for depression with caution

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022