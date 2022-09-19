Left Menu

Dutch can lower Groningen gas production as planned - gas transmission operator

19-09-2022
Gas production at the Groningen field in the Netherlands can be cut to a minimum as planned next year, as high prices have reduced demand and European countries have largely filled their storage facilities, Dutch gas transmission operator GTS said on Monday.

Extraction at Groningen, once a major supplier of natural gas to Europe, is set to drop to a historically low level of 2.8 billion cubic metres (bcm) in the year through October 2023, as regular production is phased out in an effort to reduce seismic risks in the region.

