Farmers in Maha village rue shifting of Foxconn-Vedanta project to Gujarat

Farmers from Ambale village under Talegaon MIDC area in Maharashtra's Pune district, where the Vedanta-Foxconn semiconductor unit was proposed, are disappointed as they feel the project, which has huge job generation potential, shouldn't have gone to Gujarat. Local farmers took out a morcha at the tehsildar office at Wadgaon Maval in protest against the development and demanded the project be brought back to the original location.

A political blame game began in Maharashtra after Vedanta-Foxconn signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Gujarat government last week.

''The land for the project falls under areas surrounding Ambale village. Around 1,400 acres of land surrounding our village was required for the project and the process of acquisition was going on. The MIDC (Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation) had already started putting the proposed (project) stamps on the 7/12 extract of these land parcels,'' Ambale sarpanch Mohan Gholap told PTI on Monday.

He claimed farmers have so far received a collective payment of around Rs 150 crore as compensation for surrendering the land.

''As far as the remaining land is concerned, farmers were ready to hand it over but suddenly the project moved to Gujarat,'' he said, adding that a compensation of Rs 73 lakh per acre was given. The disbursement of the compensation started a month before the new government (Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government) came to power, he said. Gholap also said villagers were told that the land was acquired for the Vedanta-Foxconn project.

''Officials of Vedanta and MIDC had come for a survey two to three times. In one instance, around six months ago, we (farmers and land owners) met the officials who told us that the land is suitable for the project and expressed their desire to set up the plant here,'' Gholap said.

After the project moved to Gujarat, farmers asked officials about the fate of the land acquired by MIDC for the project. ''We were told that another project will come up here,'' he claimed.

Another resident of Ambale village said though the land was being acquired by MIDC and land owners and locals do not have any binding on the company to set up this project, they think the project should not have been shifted from the area. ''We were disappointed because the project had tremendous employment generation potential. It would have ensured overall development. We know that some other project will be set up here but it will take time,'' he added.

