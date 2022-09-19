Left Menu

Couple found hanging in Kandhamal forest

PTI | Phulbani | Updated: 19-09-2022 20:12 IST | Created: 19-09-2022 20:10 IST
Couple found hanging in Kandhamal forest
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 45-year-old man and his wife were found hanging from separate trees in Odisha's Kandhamal district on Monday, a police officer said.

Their bodies were recovered from a forest in Sarangada police station area by some villagers, who had gone there to collect firewood, the officer said.

Prima facie it seems that Monoranjan Nayak and Smitanjali, both 35, residents of nearby Paburia village, might have died by suicide over some family dispute, he said.

An investigation is underway and the cause of their death would be clear once the autopsy report arrived, Tirupati Rao, the subdivisional police officer of G Udayagiri, told reporters.

The couple is survived by two sons and a daughter. Nayak and his wife worked as Gaon Sathi and Asha workers respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Accused girl shared her personal video to boyfriend, no objectionable video of other students found, claims Chandigarh University

Accused girl shared her personal video to boyfriend, no objectionable video ...

 India
2
Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registered

Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registere...

 India
3
Researchers find coffee consumption is associated with lower risk of death

Researchers find coffee consumption is associated with lower risk of death

 United States
4
Research: Diabetic teens should be screened for depression with caution

Research: Diabetic teens should be screened for depression with caution

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022