Maha: 100 pc Yavatmal villages hit by rain, state govt not providing enough relief, says MLC Danve

Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council Ambadas Danve on Monday said 100 per cent villages in Yavatmal district were affected by rains and asked the state government to distribute relief speedily to farmers.Danve, part of the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena, also claimed farmer suicides had increased in the state in the last two to three months.

19-09-2022
Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council Ambadas Danve on Monday said 100 per cent villages in Yavatmal district were affected by rains and asked the state government to distribute relief speedily to farmers.

Danve, part of the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena, also claimed farmer suicides had increased in the state in the last two to three months. The Eknath Shinde government was sworn in on June 30 after the Maha Vikas Aaghadi government under Thackeray fell a day earlier.

''Yavatmal district has witnessed the maximum number of farmer suicides. I met the Yavatmal district collector in this issue. I feel the administration is not bringing forth the real picture. The state government recently announced Rs 1,000 crore as compensation for rain-affected farmers but no one has received any amount,'' he claimed.

''In fact, 100 per cent villages in Yavatmal are rain-affected but no farmer has got compensation. It is also very unfortunate that a progressive state like Maharashtra is witnessing so many farmer suicides. The Shiv Sena will be protesting on Tuesday and I will be visiting Bhandara-Gondia soon to meet kin of deceased farmers,'' he said.

Queried on statehood for Vidarbha, Danve said Thackeray has spoken about developing the region, adding that despite tall claims about projects by the state government and the Centre, this part of Maharashtra continues to be backward.

