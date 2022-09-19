Left Menu

14th monkeypox case reported in India, 9th in Delhi: Official sources

India on Monday reported the 14th monkeypox case after a Nigerian national tested positive in Delhi, taking the figure to nine cases in Delhi, said official sources.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2022 21:53 IST | Created: 19-09-2022 21:47 IST
14th monkeypox case reported in India, 9th in Delhi: Official sources
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India on Monday reported the 14th monkeypox case after a Nigerian national tested positive in Delhi, taking the figure to nine cases in Delhi, said official sources. The ninth case that tested positive for Monkeypox in Delhi is a case of 30-year-old Nigerian female.

Recently in an interview with ANI, Dr Suresh Kumar, Medical Director, LNJP confirmed eight cases of Nigerian females and the maximum number of cases are of African origin with no travel history and the government is doing contact tracing. He also said that maximum cases have no significant complications. " No patient had major complications and most of them had a low-grade fever."

The study is also underway in Delhi as the maximum cases are of Nigerian or African origin. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR ) has also analysed the complete genome sequences of Monkeypox cases from Kerala and Delhi from July to August 2022. In genome sequences from India covering 90-99 per cent genome was found to belong to A.2 Lineage of clade IIb.

"Further A.2 lineage is mutating and sequences from affected countries are holding the key for the evolution of Monkeypox. It's a slow and sharp alert for virologists and epidemiologists," said Dr Pragya Yadav, Senior Scientist, ICMR-NIV, Pune. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registered

Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registere...

 India
2
Accused girl shared her personal video to boyfriend, no objectionable video of other students found, claims Chandigarh University

Accused girl shared her personal video to boyfriend, no objectionable video ...

 India
3
Researchers find coffee consumption is associated with lower risk of death

Researchers find coffee consumption is associated with lower risk of death

 United States
4
Have to be realistic about losses; not easy to bring back animal from extinction: Cheetah expert

Have to be realistic about losses; not easy to bring back animal from extinc...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022