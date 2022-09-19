Left Menu

IMD predicts light to moderate rains in Telangana

North and Northeast districts of Hyderabad are likely to receive light to moderate rains in the next 48 hours while heavy rainfall is likely to be experienced North West districts, said Indian Meteorological Department on Monday.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 19-09-2022 22:33 IST | Created: 19-09-2022 22:33 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
North and Northeast districts of Hyderabad are likely to receive light to moderate rains in the next 48 hours while heavy rainfall is likely to be experienced North West districts, said Indian Meteorological Department on Monday. According to Director at Meteorological centre, Hyderabad Dr K Nagaratna, "Under the influence of the upper air Cyclonic circulation, a low-pressure system has been formed over West-central Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of South Odisha and north-west Bay of Bengal and associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 5.8 km up to mean sea level. Under the influence of the low-pressure system during the next two to three days."

"Telangana is likely to have light to moderate rains over many places and heavy rainfall in one or two places in a few districts of Telangana," he added. "Telangana is likely to have light to moderate rains over many places over north and Northeast districts of Telangana and heavy rainfall is likely to occur in North West districts, Jaishankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri, Khammam, Suryapet, Mehboobabad and central districts of the area," he added.

"This is also likely to continue and light to moderate rains in many areas and heavy rains likely in northern areas," he stated. "Hyderabad to receive light to moderate rains in the next 48 hours and Medchal, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri and Rangareddy were likely to get light to moderate rains," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

