Iranian fuel ships to sail to Lebanon soon -Iranian embassy in Beirut
Reuters | Updated: 19-09-2022 22:48 IST | Created: 19-09-2022 22:48 IST
Iranian fuel ships will sail to Lebanon in a week or two, the Iranian embassy in Beirut told Lebanon's Hezbollah Al-Manar TV on Monday.
A Lebanese delegation arrived in Tehran for talks with oil and energy ministries.
Both sides are also discussing construction of new power plants and fixing electrical power networks, the embassy added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
