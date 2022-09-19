Left Menu

Jacqueline Fernandez submits list of gift items she received from Sukesh

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez on Monday revealed that she received expensive bags, jewellery and other gift items that she jotted down on a list which she submitted to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2022 23:47 IST | Created: 19-09-2022 23:47 IST
Jacqueline Fernandez submits list of gift items she received from Sukesh
Jacqueline Fernandez (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez on Monday revealed that she received expensive bags, jewellery and other gift items that she jotted down on a list which she submitted to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police. According to the information, actor Jacqueline Fernandez was questioned by the EOW of the Delhi Police for several hours in connection with Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Interrogation with Fernandez majorly involved questions related to gifts accepted by Jacqueline. Police also questioned the actor regarding the chartered flight ride booked by conman Sukesh for her. As per the sources, Jacqueline accepted that she has earlier counted on him for chartered flight rides not once but multiple times.

Further, Jacqueline has been asked to be present whenever the investigation teams need her for questioning, however, there is no immediate summon for her. Meanwhile, fashion designer, Lepakshi has been summoned on September 21, 2022.

Earlier on September 14, Jacqueline Fernandez appeared before the EOW of Delhi Police in connection with the Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. On September 15, Nora Fatehi and Pinky Irani were questioned by the EOW for more than four hours in connection with the Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Apparently, Pinky Irani introduced Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi to conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registered

Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registere...

 India
2
Have to be realistic about losses; not easy to bring back animal from extinction: Cheetah expert

Have to be realistic about losses; not easy to bring back animal from extinc...

 India
3
Child abduction messages on social media fake, says Mumbai police; asks people to take care against rumours

Child abduction messages on social media fake, says Mumbai police; asks peop...

 India
4
FEATURE-Activists fear rising surveillance from Asia's Digital Silk Road

FEATURE-Activists fear rising surveillance from Asia's Digital Silk Road

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022