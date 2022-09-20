Left Menu

Back-up power line at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant disconnected, IAEA says

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 20-09-2022 01:27 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 01:17 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
A back-up power line used to supply the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant with electricity for essential operations from the Ukrainian grid was disconnected on Sunday, but the plant remained connected to one of the main power lines restored last week, the U.N. nuclear watchdog said on Monday.

"Last week, we saw some improvements regarding its power supplies, but today we were informed about a new setback in this regard," Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

