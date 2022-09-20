Kishore Tiwari removed as chairman of Maha agriculture body; he claims action followed post his letter to PM

The Maharashtra government on Monday removed Kishore Tiwari from the post of the chairman of a state-appointed agriculture body, as per an official order. Though the order issued by Deputy Secretary (Revenue & Forest Department), Sanjay Dharurkar, didn't mention the reason behind the sudden removal of Tiwari as the chairman of Vasantrao Naik Sheti Swavlamban Mission (VNSSM), he alleged that the action followed his letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on suicide by farmers. The order stated that the appointment of Kishore Tiwari has been cancelled and Divisional Commissioner, Amravati, has been given the additional charge. Tiwari, a spokesperson of Shiv Sena, has written to PM Modi requesting urgent steps to stop ongoing suicides by farmers in Maharashtra.

He also requested the prime minister to visit the village of the deceased farmer, Dashrath Kedari, in the Pune district of Maharashtra. The farmer, Dashrath Kedari, had consumed pesticide before jumping into the pond in Wadgaon Anand village in Junnar tehsil on Saturday, prima facie over not getting the MSP for onions, according to the Pune police.

The farmer had left behind a suicide note in which he purportedly extended birthday wishes to PM Modi and urged that he ensure guaranteed price for onions and other crops.

''A victim of the continuing failure of policies in tackling the agrarian crisis, distress and depression in the agrarian community across Maharashtra. Now need urgent steps from the Central Government to stop the ongoing suicides of farmers,'' Tiwari wrote. Reacting to his removal, Tiwari on Monday dubbed the state government's move as a ''repercussion'' of his letter to the prime minister wherein he criticised the policies of the state government.

