8 people arrested in Visakhapatnam in connection with murder of rowdy sheeter

Eight people were arrested in Visakhapatnam on Monday, in connection with the murder of a rowdy sheeter who was brutally murdered, the police informed.

ANI | Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 20-09-2022 08:20 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 08:20 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Eight people were arrested in Visakhapatnam on Monday, in connection with the murder of a rowdy sheeter who was brutally murdered, the police informed. The deceased has been identified as Hemant Kumar, who was brutally murdered on Sunday night by unknown persons using knives and bricks. The incident took place in Shettibalija street near the Malkapuram market. As per the police, he was a rowdy sheeter and had gone to jail many times in the past.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Naganna held a press conference and informed them about the arrest of eight people. "Eight people have been arrested in the case of the murder of the rowdy sheeter named Hemant Kumar. The reason for the death is that the deceased had threatened the accused named Uday Kumar and seven other friends and demanded money from them.

The deceased rowdy sheeter was brutally murdered with knives and bricks on Sunday night. After which, the police had reached the spot, registered a case and started the investigation. Further investigation is underway in the case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

