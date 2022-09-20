Left Menu

Bihar CM announces ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to kin of people killed in lightning

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expressed his grief over deaths caused by lightning in the state and announced ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the dependants of the deceased.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 20-09-2022 09:04 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 09:04 IST
Bihar CM announces ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to kin of people killed in lightning
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expressed his grief over deaths caused by lightning in the state and announced ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the dependants of the deceased. 11 people tragically died due to lightning in 3 districts of the state.

"An ex-gratia grant of Rs 4 lakh each will be given immediately to the dependents of the deceased. Be careful in bad weather," tweeted Bihar CM. He also cautioned the public and urged them to follow guidelines issued by authorities during extreme weather.

"Follow the suggestions issued by the Disaster Management Department to prevent thunderstorms. Stay at home in bad weather, stay safe," he added. On Monday, lightning killed 4 people in Purnea, 3 persons in Supal and 4 persons in Araria.

Earlier this July Nitish Kumar condoled the death of five people due to lightning and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to each to the family members of the deceased. According to a press release from Chief Minister's Office (CMO), one death was reported in Siwan, 1 in Samastipur, 1 in Gaya, 1 in Khagaria and 1 in Saran due to thunderstorms.

Earlier the IMD had predicted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning at isolated places very likely in Bihar, East Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, West Rajasthan, Jharkhand etc. Meanwhile, last month four labourers died in a lightning strike in Bogolu village of Lingapalem mandal in Andhra Pradesh's Eluru district.

Also in August, two IndiGo engineers were injured after they were struck by lightning on Saturday at Nagpur airport. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registered

Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registere...

 India
2
Child abduction messages on social media fake, says Mumbai police; asks people to take care against rumours

Child abduction messages on social media fake, says Mumbai police; asks peop...

 India
3
Hubble observes enigmatic explosion 9000 light-years away from Earth

Hubble observes enigmatic explosion 9000 light-years away from Earth

 Global
4
Have to be realistic about losses; not easy to bring back animal from extinction: Cheetah expert

Have to be realistic about losses; not easy to bring back animal from extinc...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022