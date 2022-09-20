Villagers carry woman to hospital on cot after snake bites her in Chhattisgarh's Mungeli

Left Menu

The villagers in the Mungeli district of Chhattisgarh carried a tribal woman on a cot to a hospital after she was bitten by a snake here.

ANI | Mungeli (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 20-09-2022 12:39 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 12:39 IST
Tribal woman carried to hospital on a cot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The villagers in the Mungeli district of Chhattisgarh carried a tribal woman on a cot to a hospital after she was bitten by a snake here. Citing heavy rainfalls, the district's additional collector said that the lady was taken on the cot as water had filled the nearby stream.

"It is quite difficult to reach the area and the health officials of the villages were cut off from there due to heavy rains," said Teerthraj Agarwal, Mungeli Additional Collector. "This was a very specific case and the water had filled the nullah so she had to be taken on a cot," Agarwal added.

He further mentioned, "Due to several National Green Tribunal (NGT) rules and the high cost of construction of about Rs 10-12 crore, the proposals take time to pass. They will be sent to the authorities soon." Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department on Monday predicted isolated heavy falls and thunderstorms very likely over Odisha and Chhattisgarh till Wednesday.

"Fairly Widespread/Widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Odisha and Chhattisgarh during 19th-21st; Jharkhand on 20th; Gangetic West Bengal on 19th; Vidarbha on 21st & 22nd; East Madhya Pradesh during 20th-23rd...," IMD said in a series of tweets. (ANI)

