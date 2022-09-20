Gazprom says will halt gas supplies to China on Sept. 22-29 for maintenance
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 20-09-2022 13:06 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 13:04 IST
Russia's Gazprom said on Tuesday it will halt gas supplies to China through the Power of Siberia pipeline between September 22-29 for planned maintenance works.
The company said that under its contract with China's CNPC, such maintenance is planned for twice a year, in spring and autumn.
