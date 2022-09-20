Capping energy bills, taxing companies not long term solution for energy crisis - Aramco CEO

Saudi state oil giant Aramco said on Tuesday that capping energy bills and taxing oil companies was not a long-term solution to the global energy crisis.

Chief executive Amin Nasser also lamented the continuing lack of investment in the oil and gas sector.

"The increases this year are too little, too late, too short-term," he told a forum in Switzerland.

