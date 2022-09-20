Left Menu

Russia-EU gas flows via Ukraine steady, Nord Stream remains shut

Eastbound natural gas flows through the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany at the Mallnow metering point stood at 1,510,182 kilowatt hours per hour (kWh/h) at 0800-0900 CET, up from levels over 1,000,000 kWh/h for most of the previous day, data from pipeline operator Gascade showed.

Supplies of Russian gas to Europe via Ukraine were steady on Tuesday morning, operator data showed, while deliveries through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline remain at zero. Nominations for Russian gas into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point stood at 36.9 mcm on Tuesday, little changed from 36.8 mcm seen on Monday, Ukrainian transmission system data showed.

Russia's Gazprom said it will ship 42.4 million cubic metres (mcm) of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Tuesday, in line with recent days. Flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which runs under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, remained at zero.

Flows through the pipeline were halted on Aug. 31 for what was supposed to be three days of maintenance, but the pipeline has not reopened, with Moscow blaming supply disruptions on Western sanctions and technical issues. Eastbound natural gas flows through the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany at the Mallnow metering point stood at 1,510,182 kilowatt hours per hour (kWh/h) at 0800-0900 CET, up from levels over 1,000,000 kWh/h for most of the previous day, data from pipeline operator Gascade showed.

