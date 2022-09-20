Dutch grid operator Tennet to launch tender for offshore cable in North Sea
Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 20-09-2022 14:03 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 13:55 IST
- Country:
- Netherlands
Dutch grid operator Tennet said on Tuesday it would launch a tender to build high voltage cable lines running between land in Germany and the Netherlands and connectors near wind turbine parks being built in the North Sea.
In a statement, the Dutch state-owned grid company said the tender would cover orders for "at least 10" of the two gigawatts (GW) connectors it is using as a standard as the countries are planning for 40 gigawatts of wind energy by 2030.
