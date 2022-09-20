Plea seeks permission to offer Chadars, hold Urs at shrines situated behind mosque in Gyanvapi complex

A petition has been moved in the court of Civil Judge Senior Division, Varanasi, seeking permission to hold 'Urs' and offer 'Chadar' at three shrines allegedly present behind the mosque at the Gyanvapi complex. The plea has been moved to Varanasi Civil Judge Court seeking permission to offer Chadars and hold Urs at the Mazars allegedly present in the mosque compound.

According to the petitioner on the last date of hearing the district judge transferred the case to the court of civil judge (senior division) Kumud Lata Tripathi. The next hearing scheduled to be held on October 3 now. According to the petitioner, till 1990, Urs and Chadar were offered at the so-called tombs. Anjuman Intazamia Masjid Committee had imposed a ban on performing Urs and offering Chadar. According to the suit, Anjuman Intezamia Masajid (Gyanvapi mosque management committee), district magistrate, commissioner of police and the state of Uttar Pradesh were made parties in the petition.

Earlier on September 13, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board said that the Varanasi court order given in the Gyanvapi Shrinagar Gauri dispute is very disappointing and painful. "The government should strongly protect the 1991 Worship Act otherwise the minority community will be disappointed with justice and will feel that all the doors of justice are closed for them," the board said after a Varanasi Court on Monday dismissed a plea of Anjuman Islamia Masjid committee challenging the maintainability of the suit filed by five Hindu women seeking worshipping rights in the Gyanvapi mosque compound.

District Judge AK Vishvesh delivered the verdict in the Gyanvapi Shrinagar Gauri dispute case and posted the matter for further hearing on September 22. "The court rejected the Muslim side's petition and said the suit is maintainable. The next hearing of the case is on September 22," said Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing the Hindu side in the Gyanvapi mosque case.

"It's a win for the Hindu community. The next hearing is on Sep 22. It's a foundation stone for the Gyanvapi temple. Appeal to people to maintain peace," said Sohan Lal Arya, petitioner in the Gyanvapi case. The petition was filed by five women seeking permission for daily worship of Hindu deities whose idols are said to be located on an outer wall of the Gyanvapi mosque, which is located close to Kashi Vishwanath temple.

Following this, a Varanasi court ordered the survey of the mosque complex. Following this, a local Varanasi court ordered a videography survey of the complex in May. The survey work was completed on May 16 and the report was presented in the court on May 19. (ANI)

