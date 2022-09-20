Left Menu

Delhi govt to spray bio-decomposer on fields to curb stubble burning

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2022 14:49 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 14:44 IST
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
The Delhi government will spray a bio-decomposer on 5,000 acres of basmati and non-basmati fields to prevent stubble burning in the capital, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Tuesday.

Rai also said the bio-decomposer will be sprayed on 5,000 acres or 2,023 hectares of land in Punjab on a trial basis.

The bio-decomposer is a microbial solution which can turn paddy straw into manure in 15-20 days.

Addressing a press conference here, Rai said the Delhi government will spray the bio-decomposer free of cost on 5,000 acres of basmati and non-basmati fields this year.

The government has constituted 21 teams to create awareness about the effectiveness of the bio-decomposer and register farmers who want to use the solution in their fields, he said.

