Left Menu

Denied cigarette, Shimla tourist fires in air; arrested

A tourist was arrested in Shimla for allegedly firing gunshots in air in a restaurant in the early hours of Tuesday.

ANI | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 20-09-2022 15:17 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 15:17 IST
Denied cigarette, Shimla tourist fires in air; arrested
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A tourist was arrested in Shimla for allegedly firing gunshots in air in a restaurant in the early hours of Tuesday. The man, identified as Vishwanath, allegedly threatened to kill a waiter and fired rounds in the air after the latter refused to bring him food and cigarette citing the closing of business hours.

Vishwanath was staying in the hotel situated in the Chotta Shimla area where the incident happened. "Acting on the complaint of the owner of a private hotel that a guest who stayed in his hotel had fired two rounds with his weapon at night and locked himself in the hotel room with his weapon," Monika Bhutungru, Superintendent of Shimla Police, told ANI.

Police have booked him under Sections 336, 506 (endanger human life or the personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code & Arms Act. "The accused has been arrested and further investigation is going on, Bhutungru added. (ANI)

Also Read: Govt deputes CISF to provide security consultancy for Kashi Vishwanath temple complex

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registered

Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registere...

 India
2
Child abduction messages on social media fake, says Mumbai police; asks people to take care against rumours

Child abduction messages on social media fake, says Mumbai police; asks peop...

 India
3
Hubble observes enigmatic explosion 9000 light-years away from Earth

Hubble observes enigmatic explosion 9000 light-years away from Earth

 Global
4
Have to be realistic about losses; not easy to bring back animal from extinction: Cheetah expert

Have to be realistic about losses; not easy to bring back animal from extinc...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022