Denied cigarette, Shimla tourist fires in air; arrested

A tourist was arrested in Shimla for allegedly firing gunshots in air in a restaurant in the early hours of Tuesday. The man, identified as Vishwanath, allegedly threatened to kill a waiter and fired rounds in the air after the latter refused to bring him food and cigarette citing the closing of business hours.

Vishwanath was staying in the hotel situated in the Chotta Shimla area where the incident happened. "Acting on the complaint of the owner of a private hotel that a guest who stayed in his hotel had fired two rounds with his weapon at night and locked himself in the hotel room with his weapon," Monika Bhutungru, Superintendent of Shimla Police, told ANI.

Police have booked him under Sections 336, 506 (endanger human life or the personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code & Arms Act. "The accused has been arrested and further investigation is going on, Bhutungru added. (ANI)

Also Read: Govt deputes CISF to provide security consultancy for Kashi Vishwanath temple complex

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)