Ghana economy up 4.8% in second quarter, stats office says
Reuters | Accra | Updated: 20-09-2022 16:18 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 16:07 IST
Ghana's economy expanded 4.8% year-on-year in the second quarter of 2022, data from the country's statistics service showed on Tuesday.
