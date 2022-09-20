Paddy procurement to start from Oct 1 in Punjab, says chief minister
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said paddy procurement will begin from October 1 and 191 lakh metric tonnes of the crop is expected to arrive in various mandis in the state.
The chief minister reviewed the procurement arrangements here and asserted that the state government is committed to procure every single grain of the crop.
''(We are) going to start government procurement of paddy from October 1..(I) held a meeting with the officers of the mandi board...reviewed procurement arrangements... This time around 191 lakh metric tons of paddy is likely to arrive… the government is committed to procure every single grain of the crop,'' Mann said in a tweet.
