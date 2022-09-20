Left Menu

Paddy procurement to start from Oct 1 in Punjab, says chief minister

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 20-09-2022 17:23 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 16:57 IST
Punjab Cheif Minister Bhagwant Mann (ANI/photo) Image Credit: ANI
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said paddy procurement will begin from October 1 and 191 lakh metric tonnes of the crop is expected to arrive in various mandis in the state.

The chief minister reviewed the procurement arrangements here and asserted that the state government is committed to procure every single grain of the crop.

''(We are) going to start government procurement of paddy from October 1..(I) held a meeting with the officers of the mandi board...reviewed procurement arrangements... This time around 191 lakh metric tons of paddy is likely to arrive… the government is committed to procure every single grain of the crop,'' Mann said in a tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

